Tony MiddletonBorn 26 June 1934
Tony Middleton
1934-06-26
Tony Middleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Middleton (born June 26, 1934 in Richmond, Virginia) is a singer. He became the lead singer of the 5 Willows or the Willows) in 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
