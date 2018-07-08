Marc RobertsESC 1997 for Ireland. Born 25 June 1968
Marc Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57f1818c-67dc-48ad-9050-1de1e740fe09
Marc Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Roberts may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marc Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Something Inside
Marc Roberts
Something Inside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Inside
Last played on
Back to artist