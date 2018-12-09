German baritone Benjamin Appl studied at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Munich and the Bayerische Theaterakademie August Everding, and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. He was the last private pupil of Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, has worked with Edith Wiens and continues his studies with Rudolf Piernay. He is a member of the Yehudi-Menuhin-Foundation Live Music Now and recipient of many awards, including the 2012 Schubert Prize awarded by the Deutsches Schubert Gesellschaft.

In concert he has appeared with the Gabrieli Consort and Paul McCreesh, the Bach Collegium Stuttgart and Helmuth Rilling and the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin. As an established recitalist he performed at Carnegie Hall, the Ravinia, Rheingau and Oxford Lieder festivals, de Singel Antwerp, Heidelberger Frühling, and with Graham Johnson at the KlavierFestival Ruhr and Wigmore Hall. He took part in the BBC Radio 3 Schubert Week and has recorded Mendelssohn and Schumann lieder with Malcolm Martineau. Benjamin's many appearances with the Schubertiade Festival include a 'Liederabend', accompanied by Helmut Deutsch, and performances of Die schöne Müllerin with Martin Stadtfeld and Graham Johnson.

Recent opera appearances include Il mondo della luna (Ernesto) in Augsburg, La Bohème (Schaunard) and Carl Orff’s Die Kluge in Munich, Die Fledermaus (Dr. Falke) in Regensburg, Schaunard in Puccini’s La Bohème with the Munich Radio Orchestra under Ulf Schirmer, Eötvös’s Tri Sestri (Baron Tusenbach) for the Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin, Count in Le nozze di Figaro at the GSMD, Owen Wingrave (title role) at the Banff Festival, Dido and Aeneas (Aeneas) in Aldeburgh, and a new commission for the Bregenz Festival (Das Leben am Rande der Milchstraße by Bernhard Gander).

This season Benjamin’s recitals include appearances at the Schubertiade Festival, Wigmore Hall and deSingel Antwerp with Graham Johnson, and for the Lille Opera with Simon Lepper. In concert he will perform Bach’s St Matthew Passion under the baton of Sir Roger Norrington and Bach’s Magnificat with the Choir of King’s College Cambridge and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. In opera Benjamin repeats the performances of Das Leben am Rande der Milchstraße at the Wiener Konzerthaus and will sing his first Guglielmo for the Limoges Opera.

We are delighted that Benjamin Appl has been accepted for the BBC New Generation Artists scheme until the end of 2016, and that during the 2015/16 season he will also be an ECHO Rising Stars artist, appearing in recital at the major venues throughout Europe.

2014/ 2015 season