Tina Patricia Cousins (born 20 April 1971) is an English singer, songwriter and former model. She has had five singles in the Top 20 of the UK Singles Chart, both as a solo artist and in collaboration with others, including "Mysterious Times" with Sash!, which reached number 2 in the UK in 1998. She has also achieved popularity in several other countries, including four Top 30 hits in Sweden, six Top 30 hits in Australia and seven Top 20 hits in Finland. Her other hit singles include "Pray" (1998), "Killin' Time" (1999), "Forever" (1999), "Just Around the Hill" with Sash! (2000) and "Wonderful Life" (2005).
