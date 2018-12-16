Frances LangfordBorn 4 April 1913. Died 11 July 2005
Frances Langford
1913-04-04
Frances Langford Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Frances Langford (April 4, 1913 – July 11, 2005) was an American singer and entertainer who was popular during the Golden Age of Radio and also made film appearances over two decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frances Langford Tracks
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
Hooray for Hollywood
Begin The Beguine
Frances Langford
Begin The Beguine
Begin The Beguine
The Man I Love
Frances Langford
The Man I Love
The Man I Love
At Last
Frances Langford
At Last
At Last
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
Hooray for Hollywood
I Don't Want To Make History
Frances Langford
I Don't Want To Make History
I Don't Want To Make History
I'm in the mood for love
Frances Langford
I'm in the mood for love
I'm in the mood for love
So Many Memories
Frances Langford
So Many Memories
So Many Memories
Baltimore Oriole
Hoagy Carmichael
Baltimore Oriole
Baltimore Oriole
Serenade in Blue
Frances Langford
Serenade in Blue
Serenade in Blue
Say it Over
Frances Langford
Say it Over
Say it Over
Pennies from Heaven
Frances Langford
Pennies from Heaven
Pennies from Heaven
Rap Tap On Wood, from Born to Dance
Cole Porter
Rap Tap On Wood, from Born to Dance
Rap Tap On Wood, from Born to Dance
Horray for Hollywood
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Horray for Hollywood
Horray for Hollywood
Is it true what they say about Dixie
Frances Langford
Is it true what they say about Dixie
Is it true what they say about Dixie
Moonglow
Frances Langford
Moonglow
Moonglow
Blue Moon
Frances Langford
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Little Grey Home In The West
Frances Langford
Little Grey Home In The West
Little Grey Home In The West
