Rosa PonselleBorn 22 January 1897. Died 25 May 1981
Rosa Ponselle
Rosa Ponselle Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa Ponselle (January 22, 1897 – May 25, 1981) was an American operatic soprano with a large, opulent voice. She sang mainly at the New York Metropolitan Opera and is generally considered by music critics to have been one of the greatest sopranos of the past 100 years.
Rosa Ponselle Tracks
Norma - Casta Diva and Cabelleta
Vincenzo Bellini
Pace, Pace Mio Dio
Rosa Ponselle
