Amanda Cook (born Amanda Falk) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and contemporary Christian music recording artist from Niverville, Manitoba. She received a Juno Award at the 2006 awards ceremony for her eponymous debut album. She married Jacob Cook on January 16, 2011. Cook has released three albums under her maiden name – Amanda Falk, Beautiful, and In Between the Now & Then.
