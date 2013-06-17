Payable on Death (abbreviated P.O.D.) is an American Christian nu metal band formed in 1992 and based in San Diego, California. The band's line-up consists of vocalist Sonny Sandoval, drummer and rhythm guitarist Wuv Bernardo, lead guitarist Marcos Curiel, and bassist Traa Daniels. They have sold over 12 million records worldwide. Over the course of their career, the band has received three Grammy Award nominations, contributed to numerous motion picture soundtracks and toured internationally. With their third studio album, The Fundamental Elements of Southtown, they achieved their initial mainstream success; the album was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2000. Their following studio album, Satellite, continued the band's success with the singles, "Alive" and "Youth of the Nation", pushing it to go triple platinum.