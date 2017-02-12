Ivor McMahonBorn 1924. Died 1972
Ivor McMahon
1924
Ivor McMahon Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivor McMahon (1924–1972) was an English violinist. He played with notable orchestras including the Philharmonia Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra and is best known for playing second violin in the Melos Ensemble.
Overture on Hebrew Themes Op.34
Sergei Prokofiev
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-24T17:58:50
24
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
