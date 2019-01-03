The Black FeathersFolk/Americana duo. Formed 2012
The Black Feathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jcmgz.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57e3c235-e7a3-4dde-b32e-4a72b9bc9392
The Black Feathers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Feathers are a husband and wife roots music duo based in Gloucestershire, UK who play a blend of Folk and Americana. Their debut EP (Strangers We Meet, 2014) was listed in The Telegraph as one of the best Folk albums of 2014.
Their sound has been likened to that of The Civil Wars, and Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings.
They are sponsored by Cole Clark guitars, Shubb Capos, and Blackstar Amplification.
The Black Feathers Tracks
Take Me Back
The Black Feathers
Take Me Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Take Me Back
Last played on
The Ghosts Have Eaten Well
The Black Feathers
The Ghosts Have Eaten Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
The Ghosts Have Eaten Well
Last played on
Holy Water
The Black Feathers
Holy Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Holy Water
Last played on
Winter Moves In
The Black Feathers
Winter Moves In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Winter Moves In
Last played on
All For You
The Black Feathers
All For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
All For You
Last played on
Down By The River
The Black Feathers
Down By The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Down By The River
Last played on
Clear Blue Sky
The Black Feathers
Clear Blue Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Clear Blue Sky
Last played on
All For You
The Black Feathers
All For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
All For You
Last played on
Strangers We Meet
The Black Feathers
Strangers We Meet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Strangers We Meet
Last played on
Down By The River
The Black Feathers
Down By The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Down By The River
Last played on
Take Me Back
The Black Feathers
Take Me Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Take Me Back
Last played on
Goodbye Tomorrow
The Black Feathers
Goodbye Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Goodbye Tomorrow
Last played on
Goodbye Tomorrow
The Black Feathers
Goodbye Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Goodbye Tomorrow
Last played on
Make You Feel My Love
The Black Feathers
Make You Feel My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Make You Feel My Love
Last played on
Arclight
The Black Feathers
Arclight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jcmgz.jpglink
Arclight
Last played on
Back to artist