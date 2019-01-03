The Black Feathers are a husband and wife roots music duo based in Gloucestershire, UK who play a blend of Folk and Americana. Their debut EP (Strangers We Meet, 2014) was listed in The Telegraph as one of the best Folk albums of 2014.

Their sound has been likened to that of The Civil Wars, and Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings.

They are sponsored by Cole Clark guitars, Shubb Capos, and Blackstar Amplification.