Ford & Lopatin (formerly known as Games) is an American electronic duo composed of musicians Daniel Lopatin (better known as Oneohtrix Point Never) and Joel Ford (of the group Tigercity). The group's sound draws on disparate genres such as 1980s synthpop and MIDI-funk, chopped and screwed production, 1970s fusion, and techno. They have released a number of original recordings and remix mixtapes, including the 2011 album Channel Pressure.
Flying Dream
Flying Dreams (feat. Tamaryn)
I Surrender
Green Fields
Emergency Room
Too Much Midi (Please Forgive Me)
World Of Regret
