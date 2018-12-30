Carlene CarterBorn 26 September 1955
Carlene Carter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57e1d966-6e70-4307-a704-4b0aaa8459fb
Carlene Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlene Carter (born Rebecca Carlene Smith; September 26, 1955) is an American country singer and songwriter. She is the daughter of June Carter and her first husband, Carl Smith.
Between 1978 and the present, Carter has recorded twelve albums, primarily on major labels. In the same timespan, she has released more than twenty singles, including three No. 3-peaking hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlene Carter Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Meant to Be
Carlene Carter
Sweet Meant to Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Meant to Be
Last played on
My Dixie Darlin'
Carlene Carter
My Dixie Darlin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Dixie Darlin'
Last played on
One Love
Carlene Carter
One Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Love
Last played on
Every Little Thing
Carlene Carter
Every Little Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Little Thing
Last played on
I Fell In Love
Carlene Carter
I Fell In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Fell In Love
Last played on
Hurricane
Carlene Carter
Hurricane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurricane
Last played on
Nowhere Train
Carlene Carter
Nowhere Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere Train
Last played on
Me and the Wildwood Rose
Carlene Carter
Me and the Wildwood Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and the Wildwood Rose
Last played on
Love Like A Glove
Carlene Carter
Love Like A Glove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like A Glove
Last played on
Stronger
Carlene Carter
Stronger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stronger
Last played on
Meant It For A Minute
Carlene Carter
Meant It For A Minute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meant It For A Minute
Last played on
Indigo Sunset
John Mellencamp
Indigo Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmkl.jpglink
Indigo Sunset
Last played on
Foggy Mountain Top
Carlene Carter
Foggy Mountain Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foggy Mountain Top
Last played on
The Sweetest Thing
Carlene Carter
The Sweetest Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sweetest Thing
Last played on
Black Jack David
Carlene Carter
Black Jack David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmpv.jpglink
Black Jack David
Last played on
To Change Your Heart
Carlene Carter
To Change Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Change Your Heart
Last played on
Wastin Time With You
Carlene Carter
Wastin Time With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wastin Time With You
Last played on
My Soul's Got Wings
Carlene Carter
My Soul's Got Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmkl.jpglink
My Soul's Got Wings
Last played on
Blackjack David
Carlene Carter
Blackjack David
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackjack David
Last played on
Battle Of Angels
Carlene Carter
Battle Of Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmkl.jpglink
Battle Of Angels
Last played on
Sugar Hill Mountain
Carlene Carter
Sugar Hill Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmkl.jpglink
Sugar Hill Mountain
Last played on
Carlene Carter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist