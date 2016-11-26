ElfAmerican rock/blues band from the 1970s with Dio on vocals. Formed 1970. Disbanded February 1975
Elf
1970
Elf Biography (Wikipedia)
Elf was an American rock band founded in 1967 by singer and bassist Ronnie James Dio, keyboardist Doug Thaler, drummer Gary Driscoll, and guitarists Nick Pantas and David Feinstein (Dio's cousin). The band was originally called the Electric Elves, but was shortened to the Elves in 1968 and finally Elf in 1972. Elf disbanded in 1975 after recording three albums and after most of the lineup had been absorbed into Ritchie Blackmore's new group, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow.
