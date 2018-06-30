David BalakrishnanBorn 1954
David Balakrishnan
1954
David Balakrishnan Biography (Wikipedia)
David Balakrishnan (born 1954, Los Angeles, California) is the founder of the Turtle Island Quartet.
Django
John Lewis
Django
Django
Ensemble
Last played on
A Night in Tunisia
Dizzy Gillespie
A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia
Ensemble
Last played on
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
Milestones
Last played on
