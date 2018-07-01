Juan AtkinsBorn 12 September 1962
Juan Atkins
1962-09-12
Juan Atkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan Atkins (born September 12, 1962) is an American musician. He is widely credited as the originator of techno music, specifically Detroit techno along with Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson. The three, sometimes called the Belleville Three, attended high school together in Belleville, Michigan, near Detroit.
Juan Atkins Tracks
Is This Real?
Visions
Electric Dub
Juan Atkins
Turn The Knob (feat. Juan Atkins)
DJ Skurge
Riod
Juan Atkins
Die Komischen Kuriere (feat. Juan Atkins)
3MB
Turn The Knob (feat. Juan Atkins)
DJ Skurge
Techno Music
Juan Atkins
I Love You
Juan Atkins
