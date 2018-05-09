John ArpinBorn 3 December 1936. Died 8 November 2007
John Arpin
1936-12-03
John Arpin Biography (Wikipedia)
John Francis Oscar Arpin (3 December 1936 – 8 November 2007) was a Canadian composer, recording artist and entertainer, best known for his work as a virtuoso ragtime pianist.
Born in Port McNicoll, Ontario Arpin studied piano at The Royal Conservatory of Music, earning his ARCT diploma in 1953. He also studied at the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto.
Arpin performed and toured widely. He died 8 November 2007 in Toronto, Ontario.
John Arpin Tracks
Scott Joplin: Bethena Waltz
