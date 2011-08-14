Los Palominos are a Tejano group from Uvalde, Texas.

Los Palominos were formed in 1986 by four brothers under the name Los Tremendos Pequeños. Their repertory includes polka, rancheras, boleros, ballads, and cumbias. They signed with Sony Discos in 1992 after meeting with Armando Lichtenberger and Oscar de la Rosa of La Mafia. Their 1994 release Corazon de Cristal was a hit in the United States and Mexico, and they have released a steady stream of hit records well into the 2000s. In 2000 the group changed to Fonovisa Records followed by a change to Urbana Records in 2003. In early 2016, the group signed a new deal with M Music & Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Latin indie powerhouse Freddie Records, and released their first new album under the label titled Piénsalo. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Latin Albums chart.