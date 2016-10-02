Marie WilsonAustralian singer/songwriter
Marie Wilson
Marie Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Wilson (born 20 April 1974) is an Australian singer and songwriter. She was nominated for ARIA Awards in 1998 for Best New Talent and Breakthrough Artist – Single and in 1999 for Breakthrough Artist – Album.
Marie Wilson Tracks
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
Just What I Always Wanted
Just What I Always Wanted
Just What I Always Wanted
