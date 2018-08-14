Gardens & VillaFormed 2008
Gardens & Villa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039q9h6.jpg
2008
Gardens & Villa Biography (Wikipedia)
Gardens & Villa is an American indie rock band from Santa Barbara, California, formed in 2008. The band consists of members Chris Lynch (guitar, flute, vocals), Adam Rasmussen (synthesizer), Shane McKillop (bass guitar), Levi Hayden (drums) and Dustin Ineman (keyboards). The band have released three albums and toured internationally.
Gardens & Villa Tracks
Neon Dove
Gardens & Villa
Neon Dove
Neon Dove
Fixations
Gardens & Villa
Fixations
Fixations
Bullet Train (6Music Session, 25 March 2014)
Gardens & Villa
Bullet Train (6Music Session, 25 March 2014)
Echo Sassy (6Music Session, 25 March 2014)
Gardens & Villa
Echo Sassy (6Music Session, 25 March 2014)
Coloney Glen (6Music Session, 25 March 2014)
Gardens & Villa
Coloney Glen (6Music Session, 25 March 2014)
Fixations
Gardens and Villas
Fixations
Fixations
Performer
Love Affair (Swift Demo)
Gardens & Villa
Love Affair (Swift Demo)
Love Affair (Swift Demo)
Colony Glen
Gardens & Villa
Colony Glen
Colony Glen
Bullet Train
Gardens & Villa
Bullet Train
Bullet Train
Black Hills
Gardens & Villa
Black Hills
Black Hills
Spacetime
Gardens & Villa
Spacetime
Spacetime
The Day I Lost My Voice
Gardens & Villa
The Day I Lost My Voice
The Day I Lost My Voice
Great Year
Gardens & Villa
Great Year
Great Year
Girl Under A Tree
Gardens & Villa
Girl Under A Tree
Girl Under A Tree
