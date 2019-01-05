Andy WilliamsUS pop/jazz vocalist. Born 3 December 1927. Died 25 September 2012
Howard Andrew Williams (December 3, 1927 – September 25, 2012) was an American singer. He recorded 43 albums in his career, of which 15 have been gold-certified and three platinum-certified. He was also nominated for six Grammy Awards. He hosted The Andy Williams Show, a television variety show, from 1962 to 1971, and numerous TV specials. The Andy Williams Show won three Emmy awards. The Moon River Theatre in Branson, Missouri is named after the song for which he is best known—Johnny Mercer and Henry Mancini's "Moon River". He sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including more than 10 million certified units in the United States.
Williams was active in the music industry for 74 years.
Home Lovin' Man
Andy Williams
Home Lovin' Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Home Lovin' Man
Last played on
Music To Watch Girls By
Andy Williams
Music To Watch Girls By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Music To Watch Girls By
Last played on
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Andy Williams
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mz8kp.jpglink
Where Do I Begin (Love Story)
Andy Williams
Where Do I Begin (Love Story)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Days of Wine And Roses
Andy Williams
Days of Wine And Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Days of Wine And Roses
Last played on
Moon River
Andy Williams
Moon River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0553cwc.jpglink
Moon River
Last played on
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Andy Williams
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Last played on
Happy Heart
Andy Williams
Happy Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Happy Heart
Last played on
It's So Easy
Andy Williams
It's So Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
It's So Easy
Last played on
The Impossible Dream
Andy Williams
The Impossible Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
The Impossible Dream
Last played on
May Each Day
Andy Williams
May Each Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
May Each Day
Last played on
Can't Get Used To Losing You
Andy Williams
Can't Get Used To Losing You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Can't Get Used To Losing You
Last played on
Begin the Beguine
Andy Williams
Begin the Beguine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Begin the Beguine
Last played on
Almost There
Andy Williams
Almost There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Almost There
Last played on
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Andy Williams
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Last played on
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Andy Williams
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Last played on
Can't Help Falling In Love
Andy Williams
Can't Help Falling In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Can't Help Falling In Love
Last played on
Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season
Andy Williams
Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season
Last played on
The Little Drummer Boy
Andy Williams
The Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
The Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Happy Holiday
Andy Williams
Happy Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
Happy Holiday
Last played on
