DJ Kay Slay
DJ Kay Slay Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Grayson (born August 14, 1966), professionally known as DJ Kay Slay, is an American hip hop disc jockey (DJ) from New York City. He was referred to by The New York Times as "Hip Hop's One-Man Ministry of Insults". Kay Slay goes by several monikers, namely The Drama King, Dezzy Dez and Slap Your Favorite DJ. He has released four studio albums, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2, The Champions: North Meets South (with Greg Street) and More Than Just a DJ.
Don't Stop The Music (Explicit Album Version) (feat. Lil' Flip, Lil' Mo and E40)
Don't Do It (feat. Rico Love, Fat Joe & French Montana)
Purple Haze
Free Again
Thug Love (feat. Ray J, Maino, Red Café, Papoose)
Thug Love (feat. Ray J, Maino, Papoose & Red Cafe)
King of The Streets (Explicit Album Intro)
