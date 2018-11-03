PosdnuosUS rapper/producer Kelvin Mercer, aka Pos. Born 17 August 1969
Posdnuos
1969-08-17
Posdnuos Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelvin Mercer (born August 17, 1969) is a rapper, producer, and one-third of the hip hop trio De La Soul. He is known more famously by his alias Posdnuos, or simply Pos. He was born in the Bronx, New York and grew up in East Massapequa, New York.
Mercer and David Jude Jolicoeur were childhood friends. They met Vincent Mason in the early 1980s while attending Amityville High School in Long Island, New York. Mercer's father was a jazz fan.
As a member of De La Soul, Mercer is generally regarded as one of the most consistent and underrated MCs of all time.
He is a member of the Spitkicker collective.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Posdnuos Tracks
All Around The World
The Black Eyed Peas
All Around The World
All Around The World
Stay The Course (feat. Talib Kweli & Posdnuos)
DJ Shadow
Stay The Course (feat. Talib Kweli & Posdnuos)
Stay The Course (feat. Talib Kweli & Posdnuos)
