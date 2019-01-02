Luigino Celestino di Agostino, born December 17, 1967 in Turin, known by his stage name Gigi D'Agostino, is an Italian DJ, remixer, singer and record producer. In 1986, he started his career as a DJ spinning Italo disco. His biggest chart successes include "Bla Bla Bla", "Another Way", a cover of Nik Kershaw's "The Riddle", "La Passion", "Super (1, 2, 3)" and "L'amour toujours", all in the period 1999 to 2001. The latter song also became popular in a 2018 remix/mashup produced by Dynoro, titled "In My Mind".