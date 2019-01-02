Gigi D’AgostinoBorn 17 December 1967
Gigi D’Agostino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57c1e5ea-e08f-413a-bcb1-f4e4b675bead
Gigi D’Agostino Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigino Celestino di Agostino, born December 17, 1967 in Turin, known by his stage name Gigi D'Agostino, is an Italian DJ, remixer, singer and record producer. In 1986, he started his career as a DJ spinning Italo disco. His biggest chart successes include "Bla Bla Bla", "Another Way", a cover of Nik Kershaw's "The Riddle", "La Passion", "Super (1, 2, 3)" and "L'amour toujours", all in the period 1999 to 2001. The latter song also became popular in a 2018 remix/mashup produced by Dynoro, titled "In My Mind".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gigi D’Agostino Tracks
Sort by
In My Mind
Dynoro
In My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nqpx1.jpglink
In My Mind
Last played on
Gigi D’Agostino Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist