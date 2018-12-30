Dale WatsonBorn 7 October 1962
Dale Watson
1962-10-07
Dale Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Dale Watson (born October 7, 1962 in Birmingham, Alabama) is an American country/Texas country singer, guitarist, songwriter, and self-published author based in Austin, Texas. He champions "Ameripolitan" as a new genre of original music and has positioned himself as a tattooed, stubbornly independent outsider who is interested in recording authentic country music. As a result, he has become a favorite of critics and alt-country fans.
Dale Watson Tracks
Jack's Truck Stop & Cafe
Dale Watson
Jack's Truck Stop & Cafe
Jack's Truck Stop & Cafe
Last played on
Mama Don't Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Babies
Dale Watson
Mama Don't Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Babies
Flat Tire
Dale Watson
Flat Tire
Flat Tire
Big Wheels Keep Rollin'
Dale Watson
Big Wheels Keep Rollin'
Big Wheels Keep Rollin'
You've Got a Long Way to Go
Dale Watson
You've Got a Long Way to Go
You've Got a Long Way to Go
Good Luck 'N' Good Truckin' Tonite
Dale Watson
Good Luck 'N' Good Truckin' Tonite
Everybody's Somebody In Luchenbach Texas
Dale Watson
Everybody's Somebody In Luchenbach Texas
A Day At A Time
Dale Watson
A Day At A Time
A Day At A Time
Last played on
Truckin Man
Dale Watson
Truckin Man
Truckin Man
Last played on
South of Round Rock, Texas
Dale Watson
South of Round Rock, Texas
Hello I'm An Old Country Song
Dale Watson
Hello I'm An Old Country Song
Hello I'm An Old Country Song
Last played on
Blackjack
Dale Watson
Blackjack
Blackjack
Last played on
Heaven's Gonna Have A Honky Tonk
Dale Watson
Heaven's Gonna Have A Honky Tonk
Heaven's Gonna Have A Honky Tonk
Last played on
Last played on
Honky Tonk Christmas
Dale Watson
Honky Tonk Christmas
Honky Tonk Christmas
Last played on
My Baby Makes Me Gravy
Dale Watson
My Baby Makes Me Gravy
My Baby Makes Me Gravy
Last played on
The Bottle Never Let Me Down New
Dale Watson
The Bottle Never Let Me Down New
The Bottle Never Let Me Down New
Last played on
Last played on
Thats What I Like About Texas
Dale Watson
Thats What I Like About Texas
Thats What I Like About Texas
Last played on
Everybodys Somebody In St Hedwig Texas
Dale Watson
Everybodys Somebody In St Hedwig Texas
Wine
Dale Watson
Wine
Wine
Last played on
Whiskey And God
Dale Watson
Whiskey And God
Whiskey And God
Last played on
The Honkiest, Tonkiest, Beer Joint In Town
Dale Watson
The Honkiest, Tonkiest, Beer Joint In Town
Honkiest Tonkiest Beer Joint
Dale Watson
Honkiest Tonkiest Beer Joint
Honkiest Tonkiest Beer Joint
Last played on
Hey Chico
Dale Watson
Hey Chico
Hey Chico
Last played on
Im Through Hurtin
Dale Watson
Im Through Hurtin
Im Through Hurtin
Last played on
A Real Country Song
Dale Watson
A Real Country Song
A Real Country Song
Last played on
Carryin' On This Way
Dale Watson
Carryin' On This Way
Carryin' On This Way
Last played on
Wine Dont Lie
Dale Watson
Wine Dont Lie
Wine Dont Lie
Last played on
Money Cant Buy Her Love
Dale Watson
Money Cant Buy Her Love
Money Cant Buy Her Love
Last played on
Hot Dang
Dale Watson
Hot Dang
Hot Dang
Last played on
Burden of the Cross
Dale Watson
Burden of the Cross
Burden of the Cross
Last played on
Crocodile Tears
Dale Watson
Crocodile Tears
Crocodile Tears
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
May
2019
Dale Watson, Dale Watson And His Lone Stars
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
1
Jun
2019
Dale Watson, Dale Watson And His Lone Stars
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
3
Jun
2019
Dale Watson
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
4
Jun
2019
Dale Watson, Dale Watson And His Lone Stars
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
