Olsen Brothers (Danish: Brødrene Olsen) are a Danish rock/pop music duo, formed by brothers Jørgen (born 15 March 1950) and "Noller" (Niels, born 13 April 1954) Olsen who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000. They formed their first band, The Kids, in 1965. The Kids warmed up for The Kinks in the K.B. Hallen in 1965 and released their first single in 1967.

Both Jørgen and Niels Olsen participated in the musical Hair in the Cirkusbygningen in Copenhagen March 1971, and went on tour afterwards through Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The Olsen Brothers' first album was released in 1972. The Brothers have released 13 albums.Some of the biggest hit singles includes "Angelina" (1972),”For what we are”(1973) "Julie" (1977), "San Francisco" (1978), "Dans Dans Dans" (1979), "Marie, Marie" (1982) and "Neon Madonna" (1985),”wings of love”( 2000),we believe in love (2001),Look up Look down (2009 -performed with Sir Cliff Richard),Brothers to Brothers 2013.

The Olsen Brothers has sold aprox 3.200.000 albums,1.500.000 singles and around 2.700.000 combilations since the released single-record in 1967. Total 7.500.000 units. The Brothers has a speciel two voice harmoni sound, which many fans,musicians and songwriters loves. Among the “ fans” are Sir Cliff Richard and Bjoern Ulveus both calls the Olsen Brothers for “ The European Everly Brothers”.