Tom HallNew Hampshire-based traditional musician. Born 30 September 1942. Died 14 November 2013
Tom Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57bdaf8e-7948-4b30-82f6-daec36080edb
Tom Hall Tracks
Sort by
Pictures From An Exhibition, Orch. Henry Wood
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Francis Bushell, Annemarie Federle, Michaias Berlouis, Toril Azzalini-Machecler, Tom Hall, Alexander Pullen, BBC Concert Orchestra & Andrew Gourlay
Pictures From An Exhibition, Orch. Henry Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Pictures From An Exhibition, Orch. Henry Wood
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Vail 1123581321
Tom Hall
Vail 1123581321
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vail 1123581321
Last played on
Once More Last Chance
Tom Hall
Once More Last Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once More Last Chance
Last played on
Tom Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist