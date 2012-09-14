Slaughter House
Slaughter House
Slaughter House are a New Jersey based thrash metal band that released two albums on Metal Blade Records in the early 1990s. Both of their albums are very punk influenced thrash metal albums. Slaughter House released a self-titled album in 1990 and Face Reality in 1991.
Slaughter House Tracks
My Life BED (feat. CEE LO)
My Life BED (feat. CEE LO)
My Life BED (feat. CEE LO)
Throw It Away
Throw It Away
Throw It Away
The Illest
The Illest
The Illest
Back On The Scene (Feat Dres)
Back On The Scene (Feat Dres)
Back On The Scene (Feat Dres)
Back on the Scene
Back on the Scene
Back on the Scene
Ghetto
Ghetto
Ghetto
