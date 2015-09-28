Anna CooganBorn 1981
Anna Coogan
1981
Anna Coogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Coogan is an American singer, guitarist and songwriter.
Anna Coogan Tracks
May You Have the Wind at Your Back
Anna Coogan
