Veda BrownBorn 11 December 1949
Veda Brown
1949-12-11
Veda Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Mildred Pulliam Whitehorn (born 11 December 1949) is an African-American gospel and former R&B singer, who performed and recorded in the 1970s under the stage name Veda Brown. Her most successful record was "Short Stopping" in 1973.
Veda Brown Tracks
Short Stopping
Veda Brown
Short Stopping
Short Stopping
Fever
Veda Brown
Fever
Fever
Help Me Make It Through the Night
Veda Brown
Help Me Make It Through the Night
Help Me Make It Through the Night
