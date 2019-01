Tamikrest (Tamashek for junction, alliance, the future) is a group of musicians who belong to the Tuareg people. The band was founded in 2006 in Tamanrasset, Algeria. They mix traditional African music with Western rock and pop influences and sing in Tamashek. Main songwriter and leader of the band is Ousmane Ag Mossa.

Their music is characterized by electric guitars and vocals, youyous, bass, drums, djembé and other percussion instruments.