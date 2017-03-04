Christopher John "Ace" Kefford (born 10 December 1946) is an English bassist. He was the co-founder of The Move in October 1965 with Trevor Burton, after meeting David Bowie at Birmingham's Cedar Club, following a performance by Bowie's band Davy Jones and the Lower Third. The duo invited Roy Wood, then Carl Wayne and Bev Bevan to join and complete the classic Move line-up.

Kefford has bipolar disorder and his departure from The Move came after a period of heavy gigging and experimentation with LSD and a nervous breakdown following a package tour with The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Pink Floyd, which took the form of a panic attack.

Wayne believed that the start of The Move's downfall was Kefford's departure, because it placed guitarist Trevor Burton into the vulnerable position of having to play more instruments and the band could well have survived if they had recruited a keyboardist to replace Kefford.

After leaving The Move in mid-1968, Kefford embarked on a solo album with record producer, Tony Visconti, at the Olympic and Trident Studios in London. Eight songs were recorded, including a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Save the Life of My Child", featuring Jimmy Page on guitar. However, Kefford suffered a breakdown during the project and walked out, with the album remaining unreleased until 2003 (as Ace The Face, Sanctuary Records). Kefford formed The Ace Kefford Stand in 1968, which included guitarist Dave Ball, bassist Denny Ball, and drummer Cozy Powell.