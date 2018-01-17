The Open were an English five-piece indie rock band who were signed to Loog Records. Their sound was heavily influenced by Talk Talk (particularly their Spirit of Eden album), Cocteau Twins, and early U2, as well as latterly incorporating jazz, such as Miles Davis and Tommy-era The Who. Their debut album The Silent Hours was released in July 2004 to positive reviews.

In February 2006 they released their second album Statues. First single, ‘We Can Never Say Goodbye’ was a minor hit before splitting up in May of the same year. A statement from the band regarding the split reads as follows:

"I believe you are waiting for the official word. So here it is. The news is that we have indeed decided to call the [sic] it a day with The Open. We leave the two records that we are very very proud of and memories that will remain in our hearts forever. Some of us will continue on our path through music. Some of us will not. We all wish each other the greatest of luck. No excuses, no regrets, no big philosophical kiss off, it's just the end of one journey and the start of another. Bless you all for your support over these last years and goodbye. Steve, Jon, Jim, Alan, and Roger."