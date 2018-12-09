Sarah Elizabeth Royle Walker CBE (born 11 March 1943) is a British mezzo-soprano.

Walker was born in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. She studied at the Royal College of Music from 1961 to 1965, initially as a violinist and cellist, and went on to study singing with Vera Rozsa. She has appeared in numerous opera performances and is also known as a concert soloist and recitalist.