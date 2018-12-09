Sarah WalkerBritish mezzosoprano. Born 11 March 1943
Sarah Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1943-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57ae302d-0758-4e4e-907f-488473cae2e7
Sarah Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Elizabeth Royle Walker CBE (born 11 March 1943) is a British mezzo-soprano.
Walker was born in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. She studied at the Royal College of Music from 1961 to 1965, initially as a violinist and cellist, and went on to study singing with Vera Rozsa. She has appeared in numerous opera performances and is also known as a concert soloist and recitalist.
Sarah Walker Performances & Interviews
Sarah Walker Tracks
Sort by
Geographical Fugue
Ernst Toch
Geographical Fugue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geographical Fugue
Last played on
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (Five Betjeman Songs)
Madeleine Dring
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (Five Betjeman Songs)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (Five Betjeman Songs)
Last played on
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Last played on
3 Chansons de France for voice and piano
Claude Debussy
3 Chansons de France for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
3 Chansons de France for voice and piano
Last played on
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
The Seal Man
Rebecca Clarke
The Seal Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
The Seal Man
Last played on
Chanson Triste
Henri Duparc
Chanson Triste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Chanson Triste
Last played on
The sweetest lad was Jamie
Traditional Scottish, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sarah Walker, Marieke Blankestijn, Ursula Smith & Malcolm Martineau
The sweetest lad was Jamie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
The sweetest lad was Jamie
Composer
Last played on
Les Roses d'Ispahan
Gabriel Fauré
Les Roses d'Ispahan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Les Roses d'Ispahan
Last played on
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Last played on
The Mermaid's Song
Joseph Haydn
The Mermaid's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Mermaid's Song
Singer
Last played on
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Blow the wind southerly
Sarah Walker
Blow the wind southerly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow the wind southerly
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-23T17:13:21
23
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 68 - Last Night of the Proms 1989
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-16T17:13:21
16
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 68 - Last Night of the Proms 1989
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e254fx
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-31T17:13:21
31
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecgrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-20T17:13:21
20
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efjd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-12T17:13:21
12
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
