Folquet de MarselhaBorn 1150. Died 18 December 1231
Folquet de Marselha
1150
Folquet de Marselha Biography (Wikipedia)
Folquet de Marselha, alternatively Folquet de Marseille, Foulques de Toulouse, Fulk of Toulouse (c. 1150 – 25 December 1231) came from a Genoese merchant family who lived in Marseille. He is known as a trobadour, and then as a fiercely anti-Cathar bishop of Toulouse.
Flores sur 'Tant m'abellis l'amoros pessamens'
Flores sur 'Tant m'abellis l'amoros pessamens'
Flores sur 'Tant m'abellis l'amoros pessamens'
