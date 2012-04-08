Earthbound PapasFormed 2010
The Earthbound Papas are a Japanese progressive rock/metal band performing songs and interpretations of music from video games, mainly the Final Fantasy series. Nobuo Uematsu, the acclaimed composer of music in the Final Fantasy series, formed the band after his previous band, The Black Mages, disbanded in 2010.
