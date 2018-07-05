Anna GermanBorn 14 February 1936. Died 26 August 1982
1936-02-14
Anna Wiktoria German (14 February 1936 – 25 August 1982) was a Soviet-born Polish singer, immensely popular in Poland and in the Soviet Union in the 1960s-1970s. She released over a dozen music albums with songs in Polish, as well as several albums with Russian repertoire. Throughout her music career, she recorded songs in seven languages: Polish, Russian, German, Italian, Spanish, English and Latin.
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Performer
Narrator
Last played on
Anna German
Last played on
