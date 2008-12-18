Larry Page'50s/'60s Rock & Roll artist. Born 1938
Larry Page
1938
Larry Page Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Page (born Leonard Davies; c. 1938, in Wales) is an English former pop singer and record producer of the late 1950s and 1960s.
