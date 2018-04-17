Darren Hart (born 1992), better known as Harts, is a musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer and music producer from Melbourne, Australia. He composes, produces and records his own music in his bedroom studio. Harts' music has been described as dance-oriented alternative rock and electronic indie, blending elements of funk, post-disco, psychedelic rock, soul, jazz, new romanticism, and blues.

More recently, Harts has become known for his Hendrix-like guitar playing and blend of Funk, Pop, Rock and Soul music, which has earned praise from wide range of musicians such as Prince, Questlove, Nick Littlemore, André Cymone, Lars Stalfors and publications such as Time Magazine, Rolling Stone, NME and more. His voice and music also bears resemblance to that of Lenny Kravitz, who he worked with on the unreleased Rio 2016 Olympic Games theme song with American Hip-Hop band The Roots.

Harts was awarded the GQ Breakthrough Solo Artist Of The Year award at the 2016 GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards.