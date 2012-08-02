Jim CuddyBorn 2 December 1955
Jim Cuddy
1955-12-02
James Gordon Cuddy, OC (born December 2, 1955) is a Canadian singer-songwriter primarily associated with the band Blue Rodeo.
How In The World
How In The World
How In The World
