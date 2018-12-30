Faron YoungBorn 25 February 1932. Died 10 December 1996
Faron Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5799b78e-a103-427b-8a1d-0bfeaddbb0c0
Faron Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Faron Young (February 25, 1932 – December 10, 1996) was an American country music singer and songwriter from the early 1950s into the mid-1980s and one of its most successful and colorful stars. Hits including "If You Ain't Lovin' (You Ain't Livin')" and "Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young" marked him as a honky-tonk singer in sound and personal style; and his chart-topping singles "Hello Walls" and "It's Four in the Morning" showed his versatility as a vocalist. Known as the Hillbilly Heartthrob, and following a movie role, the Young Sheriff, Young's singles reliably charted for more than 30 years. He committed suicide in 1996. Young is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faron Young Tracks
Sort by
It's Four In The Morning
Faron Young
It's Four In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Four In The Morning
Last played on
I'm Gonna Tell Santa On You
Faron Young
I'm Gonna Tell Santa On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Tell Santa On You
Last played on
Country Girl
Faron Young
Country Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Girl
Last played on
Alone With You
Faron Young
Alone With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone With You
Last played on
King Of The Road
Faron Young
King Of The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Of The Road
Last played on
A Long Time Ago
Faron Young
A Long Time Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Long Time Ago
Last played on
She Thinks I Still Care
Faron Young
She Thinks I Still Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Thinks I Still Care
Last played on
City Lights
Faron Young
City Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Lights
Last played on
4 In The Morning
Faron Young
4 In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 In The Morning
Last played on
We've Got Something In Common
Faron Young
We've Got Something In Common
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We've Got Something In Common
Last played on
Riverboat
Faron Young
Riverboat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riverboat
Last played on
San Antonio Rose
Faron Young
San Antonio Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Antonio Rose
Last played on
Drinking Champagne
Faron Young
Drinking Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinking Champagne
Last played on
Almost
Faron Young
Almost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost
Last played on
Am I That Easy To Forget
Faron Young
Am I That Easy To Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I That Easy To Forget
Last played on
Faron Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist