Christopher RouseComposer. Born 15 February 1949
Christopher Rouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtnqt.jpg
1949-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/579994f7-3cd9-4fec-a9fc-62218b211054
Christopher Rouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Chapman Rouse (born February 15, 1949) is an American composer. Though he has written for various ensembles, Rouse is primarily known for his orchestral compositions, including a Requiem, eleven concertos, and five symphonies. His work has received numerous accolades, including the Kennedy Center Friedheim Award, the Grammy Award for Best Classical Contemporary Composition, and the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Rouse was the composer-in-residence for the New York Philharmonic from 2012 to 2015.
Christopher Rouse Tracks
Flute Concerto 3rd Movement - Elegia
Christopher Rouse
Flute Concerto 3rd Movement - Elegia
Flute Concerto 3rd Movement - Elegia
Der gerettete Alberich (1st mvt)
Christopher Rouse
Der gerettete Alberich (1st mvt)
Der gerettete Alberich (1st mvt)
Prospero's Rooms (Uk Premiere)
Christopher Rouse
Prospero's Rooms (Uk Premiere)
Prospero's Rooms (Uk Premiere)
Rapture
Christopher Rouse
Rapture
Rapture
Friandises (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra & Grant Llewellyn)
Christopher Rouse
Friandises (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra & Grant Llewellyn)
Friandises (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra & Grant Llewellyn)
Karolju (feat. David Zinman, Christopher Rouse & Philharmonia Chorus)
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Karolju (feat. David Zinman, Christopher Rouse & Philharmonia Chorus)
Karolju (feat. David Zinman, Christopher Rouse & Philharmonia Chorus)
Friandises (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra)
Christopher Rouse
Friandises (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra)
Friandises (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra)
Rapture (feat. Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Christopher Rouse
Rapture (feat. Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Rapture (feat. Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Amhran
Christopher Rouse
Amhran
Amhran
Symphony No.2 (UK premiere)
Christopher Rouse
Symphony No.2 (UK premiere)
Symphony No.2 (UK premiere)
