Z-STAR (pronounced 'zee-star') is the alias of Zee Gachette a British/Trinidadian singer-songwriter, musician, artist, and record producer based in Brighton and signed to Muthastar Records. Zee has released three albums under the name Z-STAR, Voodoo Dragon Risin (VDR 2000), Who Loves Lives (EMI 2004) and Masochists & Martyrs (Muthastar 2010). Each album is very different with an eclectic diaspora of songs and sounds.