Z-STAR (pronounced 'zee-star') is the alias of Zee Gachette a British/Trinidadian singer-songwriter, musician, artist, and record producer based in Brighton and signed to Muthastar Records. Zee has released three albums under the name Z-STAR, Voodoo Dragon Risin (VDR 2000), Who Loves Lives (EMI 2004) and Masochists & Martyrs (Muthastar 2010). Each album is very different with an eclectic diaspora of songs and sounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
