Benjamin Clementine Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Sainte-Clémentine (born 7 December 1988) is an English artist, poet, vocalist, composer, and musician.
Born and raised in London, England, Clementine later moved to Paris, France becoming homeless as a teenager. There, his performances helped him to become a cult figure in the music and art scene. Moving back to London, he made his TV debut on the BBC programme Later With Jools Holland in 2013. A number of critics described him as becoming one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation and the future sound of London, whilst struggling to place his music in any one genre.
Considered by The New York Times as one of the 28 geniuses who defined culture in 2016, Clementine's compositions are musically incisive and attuned to the issues of life but also poetic, mixing revolt with love and melancholy, sophisticated lyricism with slang and shouts, and rhyming verse with prose monologues. He moved to popular art music, breaking free from traditional song structure, inventing his own dramatic and innovative musical territory. He is noticeably seen topless and barefoot onstage, dressed entirely in black or dark grey, with a long, wool trench coat.
Benjamin Clementine playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Benjamin Clementine - Cornerstone
Benjamin Clementine playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Benjamin Clementine - God Save The Jungle
Benjamin Clementine playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Benjamin Clementine - Condolence
Benjamin Clementine playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Benjamin Clementine - Jupiter
Benjamin Clementine playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Benjamin Clementine - One Awkward Fish
Benjamin Clementine reveals Cornerstone was inspired by living in a hostel for two-years.
Benjamin Clementine: “I felt very lonely”
Mercury Music Prize winner Benjamin Clementine performs his track 'Gone' at Elton John's piano in BBC Radio 2's Piano Room
Benjamin Clementine's emotionally charged performance of Gone
Benjamin Clementine Tracks
Sort by
Jupiter
Cornerstone
London
Nemesis
God Save The Jungle
By The Ports Of Europe
Ave Dreamer
Quintessence
Paris Cor Blimey
Adios
Farewell Sonata
Better Sorry Than A Safe
One Awkward Fish
