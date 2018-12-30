Jóhann JóhannssonIcelandic composer. Born 19 September 1969. Died 9 February 2018
Jóhann Gunnar Jóhannsson (19 September 1969 – 9 February 2018) was an Icelandic composer who wrote music for a wide array of media including theatre, dance, television and films. His work is stylised by its blending of traditional orchestration with contemporary electronic elements.
Jóhann released solo albums from 2002 onward. In 2016, he signed with Deutsche Grammophon, through which he released his last solo album, Orphée. Some of his works in film include the original scores for Denis Villeneuve's Prisoners, Sicario, and Arrival, and James Marsh's The Theory of Everything. Jóhann was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for both The Theory of Everything and Sicario, and won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score for The Theory of Everything. He was a music and sound consultant on Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky in 2017. His scores for Mary Magdalene and Mandy were released posthumously.
- "It's about commemoration, it's about memory" - Jóhann Jóhannsson on his filmmaker debut Last and First Menhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n62pp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n62pp.jpg2017-07-08T10:07:00.000ZComposer Jóhann Jóhannsson explores his transition to filmmaker in Last and First Men.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0583m6d
"It's about commemoration, it's about memory" - Jóhann Jóhannsson on his filmmaker debut Last and First Men
A Pile Of Dust
Soccer Game
A Deal With Chaos
Decyphering
Mandy's Love Theme (Mandy OST)
Into the Wide and Deep Unknown (The Mercy OST)
Death and Ashes (Mandy OST)
Horns of Abraxas (Mandy OST)
Fordlandia - Aerial View
Orphic Hymn
A Model of the Universe (The Theory of Everything)
The Origins Of Time
BC (feat. Jóhann Jóhannsson)
A Song for Europa
The Hymn of the Seventh Illusion
Holy Thursday
End of Summer Part 3
Resurrection (Mary Magdalene OST)
Ég Heyrði Allt Án Þess Að Hlusta
Flight From The City
A Model of the Universe
Forces of Attraction
Daisy, Daisy
Flight from The City
Theme
First Encounter
