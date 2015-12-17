Jme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01d6vvs.jpg
1985-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57879ca6-44aa-4b75-9a97-b801f57a1331
Jme Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Adenuga (born 4 May 1985), better known by his stage name Jme, is an English grime MC and record producer. He is the co-founder of the crew and label Boy Better Know. He was previously part of the grime crew Meridian Crew along with his older brother, Joseph Adenuga (also known as Skepta).
In October 2008, he became one of a small number of unsigned artists to headline at the London Astoria. As his fanbase has grown, Jme has travelled throughout Europe and North America with Tim Westwood to perform.
Jme's third studio album, Integrity>, was released on 4 May 2015. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number twelve.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jme Performances & Interviews
Jme Tracks
Sort by
Man Don't Care (feat. Giggs)
Jme
Man Don't Care (feat. Giggs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r25jz.jpglink
Man Don't Care (feat. Giggs)
Last played on
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Lethal Bizzle
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btcl8.jpglink
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Last played on
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
Wiley
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
Fall Off (feat. Jme)
Big Zuu
Fall Off (feat. Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nqqcd.jpglink
Fall Off (feat. Jme)
Off To Work (feat. Jme)
Dapz On The Map
Off To Work (feat. Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d26y.jpglink
Off To Work (feat. Jme)
German Whip (feat. Skepta & Jme)
Meridian Dan
German Whip (feat. Skepta & Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pknch.jpglink
German Whip (feat. Skepta & Jme)
Last played on
True To Me (feat. Jme & Frisco)
Manga
True To Me (feat. Jme & Frisco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkxd4.jpglink
True To Me (feat. Jme & Frisco)
Last played on
Food
Jme
Food
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d6vvs.jpglink
Food
Last played on
Flow Of The Year (feat. Jme)
Kano
Flow Of The Year (feat. Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025lyhr.jpglink
Flow Of The Year (feat. Jme)
Last played on
Say Nada (feat. Jme)
Shakka
Say Nada (feat. Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062hv6q.jpglink
Say Nada (feat. Jme)
Last played on
Born On Your Own
Maxsta
Born On Your Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kgx5j.jpglink
Born On Your Own
Last played on
Sandy Beach
Jme
Sandy Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d6vvs.jpglink
Sandy Beach
Last played on
True To Me (Sir Spyro Dub)
Manga
True To Me (Sir Spyro Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkxd4.jpglink
True To Me (Sir Spyro Dub)
Last played on
Say Nada (feat. Jme)
Shakka
Say Nada (feat. Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0306pr1.jpglink
Say Nada (feat. Jme)
Last played on
Serious
Jme
Serious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d6vvs.jpglink
Serious
Last played on
Over Me
Jme
Over Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d6vvs.jpglink
Over Me
Last played on
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
Wiley
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwc8w.jpglink
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
Last played on
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
Lethal Bizzle
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r32.jpglink
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
Last played on
Latest Jme News
Jme Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Kano
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
-
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
Back to artist