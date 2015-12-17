Jamie Adenuga (born 4 May 1985), better known by his stage name Jme, is an English grime MC and record producer. He is the co-founder of the crew and label Boy Better Know. He was previously part of the grime crew Meridian Crew along with his older brother, Joseph Adenuga (also known as Skepta).

In October 2008, he became one of a small number of unsigned artists to headline at the London Astoria. As his fanbase has grown, Jme has travelled throughout Europe and North America with Tim Westwood to perform.

Jme's third studio album, Integrity>, was released on 4 May 2015. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number twelve.