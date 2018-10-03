School of Seven BellsFormed 2006
School of Seven Bells (often stylized as SVIIB) was an American indie rock band from New York City, formed in 2007. It originally consisted of Alejandra Deheza (vocals, guitar), her sister Claudia Deheza (keyboards, vocals) and Benjamin Curtis (guitar, synthesizers, vocals). Claudia Deheza left the group in 2010, and Curtis died of lymphoma in 2013. Using demos of songs Curtis had written prior to and during his illness, the band's fourth and final album, SVIIB, was completed posthumously and released in February 2016.
The band was named after a mythical South American pickpocket training academy of the same name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Half Asleep
Half Asleep
Half Asleep
Iamundernodisguise
Iamundernodisguise
Iamundernodisguise
Open Your Eyes
Open Your Eyes
Open Your Eyes
Babelonia (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
Babelonia (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
Windstorm (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
Windstorm (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
ILU (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
ILU (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
ILU (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
Heart is Strange (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
Heart is Strange (6 Music Session, 19 Juk 2010)
Half Asleep (Alternate Version)
Half Asleep (Alternate Version)
Half Asleep (Alternate Version)
Windstorm
Windstorm
Windstorm
I L U
I L U
I L U
Heart Is Strange
Heart Is Strange
Heart Is Strange
The Night
The Night
The Night
Elias
Elias
Elias
Kiss Them For Me
Kiss Them For Me
Kiss Them For Me
A Thousand Times More
A Thousand Times More
A Thousand Times More
Music Takes Me
Music Takes Me
Music Takes Me
Ablaze
Ablaze
Ablaze
