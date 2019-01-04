Aaron TveitBorn 21 October 1983
Aaron Kyle Tveit (born October 21, 1983) is an American actor and singer. He is known for originating the roles of Gabe in Next to Normal and Frank Abagnale Jr. in the stage version of Catch Me If You Can on Broadway. He is also known for his recurring role as Tripp van der Bilt on The CW's teen drama series Gossip Girl, his portrayal of Enjolras in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, as Mike Warren on the USA Network series Graceland, and as Danny Zuko in Grease Live. Tveit also starred in the CBS series BrainDead as Gareth Ritter.
