David WhitakerUK composer, songwriter, arranger and conductor. Born 6 January 1931. Died 11 January 2012
David Whitaker
David Whitaker Biography (Wikipedia)
David Sinclair Whitaker (6 January 1931 – 11 January 2012) was an English composer, songwriter, arranger, and conductor who was most active in the 1960s and 1970s.
David Whitaker Tracks
Dr Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971) - Theme
Dr Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971) - Theme
Vampire Circus - Prologue
Vampire Circus - Prologue
Vampire Circus - Prologue
