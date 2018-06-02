민아AOA. Born 21 September 1993
1993-09-21
Kwon Min-ah (born September 21, 1993), better known by the mononym Mina, is a South Korean singer and actress. She is best known as a member of the girl group AOA. Mina has acted in television dramas, including Modern Farmer (2014) and All About My Mom (2015).
Miniyamba (feat. 민아 & Hajna)
