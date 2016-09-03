Doc PomusBorn 27 June 1925. Died 14 March 1991
Doc Pomus
1925-06-27
Doc Pomus Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome Solon Felder (June 27, 1925 – March 14, 1991), known as Doc Pomus, was an American blues singer and songwriter. He is best known as the lyricist of many rock and roll hits. Pomus was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 1992, the Songwriters Hall of Fame (1992), and the Blues Hall of Fame (2012).
Send For The Doctor
Doc Pomus
Send For The Doctor
Send For The Doctor
Last played on
Bye Baby Bye
Doc Pomus
Bye Baby Bye
Bye Baby Bye
Last played on
Lonely Avenue
Doc Pomus
Lonely Avenue
Lonely Avenue
Last played on
